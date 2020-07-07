Himesh Reshammiya, Javed Ali to join 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs' as judges

Music composer Himesh Reshammiya and singer Javed Ali have boarded the eighth season of singing reality show "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs" as mentors. The show will resume filming on July 10, months after the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown put a halt on production of films as well as TV and web series. The duo will join singer Alka Yagnik as mentors after singers Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu, who were a part of the show before the lockdown, chose to opt out due to prior commitments. Ali, who was part of the show with Reshammiya in 2017, said he can't "fill the shoes" of Narayan and Sanu, but will try to bring in his own style to mentor kids. "I am a very emotional towards kids, so while taking care of their feelings; we will take the show ahead. In fact, Alka, Himesh and I already have a great rapport and connection, so we will surely have a great time," the singer said in a statement. The show joins a list of TV series which have started filming, following guidelines laid down by the government to shoot amid the pandemic. Reshammiya said the well-being of the shows young participants is of utmost priority and the team is ensuring to provide maximum safety to the kids and the crew. "Considering the current scenario, the safety of all the kids is of utmost priority and a comprehensive set of guidelines is being followed by the entire crew to ensure their welfare. "As a mentor, I would like to nurture their aspirations and dreams and hope to lay the groundwork for these kids that would help enhance their talent," the composer added. "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs" will soon air on Zee TV.