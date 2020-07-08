Left Menu
Elisabeth Moss to play killer Candy Montgomery in limited series from 'Mad Men' writer

Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss is set to lead the true crime series, "Candy" set up at Universal Content Productions (UCP).

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 08-07-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 17:37 IST
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss is set to lead the true crime series, "Candy" set up at Universal Content Productions (UCP). "The Handmaid's Tale" star will play the title role of Candy Montgomery, a woman who had it all - until she was accused of killing her friend from church with an axe, reported Variety.

In 1980, she was put on trial for the murder of Betty Gore, the wife of a man with whom Montgomery had conducted an affair. Robin Veith, who earlier worked with Moss on the award-winning period drama "Mad Men" , has penned the pilot script and will also serve as executive producer. Moss is also attached to executive produce along with Lindsey McManus. Nick Antosca will serve as executive producer under his banner Eat the Cat banner along with Alex Hedlund. While no network or streaming service is currently attached, several members of the team behind the Hulu/UCP true crime series "The Act" are returning for the project.

Moss said she has been itching to play an anti-heroine for a while now and when Veith asked her to play Montgomery she simply said, "Where do I sign?" "Adding the opportunity to work with Nick after his incredible work on 'The Act' was like taking a delicious dessert and putting 100 cherries on top. "My producing partner Lindsey and I are so thrilled to be partnering with them and Alex and Scott and everyone at UCP on a show that I believe is truly going to be like no other we've done and will be a role like none I've ever played," she said. The actor was last seen in the horror hit "The Invisible Man" .

Moss will make her directorial debut with the fourth season of "The Handmaid's Tale" , the production on which is on hold in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic..

