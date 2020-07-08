Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tami Stronach boards 'Man and Witch' as actor, co-producer

Tami Stronach, who was notable for her performance in 'The Neverending Story,' has been roped in to star in 'Man and Witch,' a new children's fantasy film.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-07-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 17:42 IST
Tami Stronach boards 'Man and Witch' as actor, co-producer
A poster of the coming film 'Man and Witch' (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Tami Stronach, who was notable for her performance in 'The Neverending Story,' has been roped in to star in 'Man and Witch,' a new children's fantasy film. Stronach, also co-producing the movie, made her acting debut in 'The Childlike Empress' in the 1984 released fantasy feature. However, she has not since been a prominent figure in the acting industry.

The upcoming movie marks as a return of the former child artist, to the big screens along with actors Sean Astin, Rhea Perlman, Michael Emerson, and Christopher Lloyd. The further casting of the movie is yet to be announced. 'Man and Witch', written by Stronach's husband Greg Steinbruner, will be directed by 'She Wants Me' filmmaker Rob Margolies.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is described by the producers as a "heartwarming homage to the lo-fi fantasy films of the 80s," and a "comic adventure that both fulfills and subverts the expectations of what a fantasy universe can be." As for Stronach's character, she will be seen playing a reclusive, yet powerful and mysterious witch who loses her heart to a hapless goatherd when he hires her to break a curse by an evil wizard.

The production for the forthcoming movie is expected to begin around September - December in the New York tri-state area. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

ITW Consulting Continues to get Games Closer to their Audience

The cheers seem to be getting only louder as the audiences eagerly wait for Sports to be back Bangalore, Karnataka, India NewsVoirSports is an integral part of the society that brings people together. It allows them to have opinions and sha...

Murder accused evading arrest since 2018 held in southwest Delhi

The Delhi Police has arrested a 28-year-old man from southwest Delhis Najafgarh who was allegedly evading arrest since December 2018, after jumping parole in a murder case, officials said on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Om,...

Erstwhile Left Front govt in West Bengal left behind 'mechanism of stealing funds', alleges Mamata

Facing protests over irregularities in distribution of assistance to the cyclone affected, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that the erstwhile Left Front governments legacy of corruption is to be blamed for th...

Boy dies after being run over by pick-up van in Bengal; agitators torch traffic police motorbike

A 12-year-old boy died on the spot after being run over by a speeding pick-up van on National Highway 31C in West Bengals Jalpaiguri district on Wednesday, police said. The incident occurred near Laxmipara tea estate in Banarhat area around...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020