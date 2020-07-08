Left Menu
The Expendables’ Sylvester Stallone says Rambo 6 is likely to happen

Updated: 08-07-2020 17:51 IST
The previous movie Rambo 5 titled Rambo: Last Blood was premiered on September 20, 2019. Image Credit: ANI

Are you waiting for Rambo 6? Sylvester Stallone has taken to social media citing that Rambo 6 is likely to be worked upon. Read further to get further details.

The Expendables' lead actor Sylvester Stallone has teased that Rambo 'could be back'. In a post on Instagram, Sylvester Stallone wrote – SEE THE REAL JOURNEY - " YOU JUST DON'T TURN IT OFF!!!! " MAKE IT #1 THIS WEEKEND ! ( He could be back ) Much respect , Sly .

The previous movie Rambo 5 titled Rambo: Last Blood was premiered on September 20, 2019. Sylvester Stallone, who is also expected in The Expendables 4, played the role of John J Rambo in the fifth movie.

Rambo: Last Blood grossed USD 44.8 million in the United States and Canada, and USD 46.7 million in other territories, for a worldwide total of USD 91.5 million, against a production budget of USD 50 million.

In the United States and Canada, Rambo: Last Blood was released alongside Ad Astra and Downton Abbey, and was projected to gross USD 23 to 25 million from 3,618 theaters in its opening weekend. The film made USD 7.17 million on Friday, which included USD 1.3 million from Thursday night previews. It went on to debut to USD 19 million, finishing third and marking the second-best opening of the series. The film made USD 8.6 million in its second weekend and USD 3.6 million in its third, finishing sixth and eighth, respectively.

A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on

With both critical and financial disappointments in mind, Sylvester Stallone is still considering to bring back the character back one again with an objective to give Rambo the silver screen send-off that he highly deserves.

Sylvester Stallone has not teased when Rambo 6 will be made. Continue staying with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood movies.

Also Read: The Expendables 4: Did Salman Khan drop Sylvester Stallone's proposal? Get other updates

