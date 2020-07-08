Shaktimaan: Mukesh Khanna announces making ‘Sunday as Funday’ over Twitter

Every 90s kid love to watch Shaktimaan television series even today. Mukesh Khanna-starring series Shaktimaan started airing on Doordarshan during the countrywide lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.

Since the lockdown has been imposed, Shaktimaan and other old television series like Ramayana and Mahabharata once again were aired on DD Channels. Surprisingly, the viewership augmented at a massive scale while Ramayana's TRP surpassed Games of Thrones' recorded TRP.

Mukesh Khanna, who played the role of Shaktimaan aka Gangadhar in the Shaktimaan series, is highly on the social media platforms and YouTube these days. According to him, his life changed forever after he played the role of Pitamah Bhishma in Mahabharata and the lead role in Shaktimaan.

Today, Mukesh Khanna has taken to Twitter to announce that a tad change in the airing format of Shaktimaan. The 62-year old actor has revealed on making 'Sunday as Funday'.

He tweeted: Shaktimaan ne banaya SUNDAY ko FUNDAY. Ji haan ab aap Doordarshan par pancho episodes back to back Ek saath dekh payenge har Sunday ko jo Monday to Friday Ek Ek ghante chal chuke honge. Agar kisi ne koi week days episode miss kiya to wo Sunday use dek payega.Enjoy.

Now fans can watch all the back-to-back episodes (those are being aired from Monday to Friday) altogether on Sunday. If anyone misses those episodes during the week days, then they are going to get a full opportunity to watch those consecutively.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Shaktimaan and other India web and television series.

