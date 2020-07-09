Left Menu
Alita: Battle Angel 2 developmental updates, cast revealed, what we know so far

Alita: Battle Angel 2 developmental updates, cast revealed, what we know so far
The cast for Alita: Battle Angel 2 is likely to remain same. Image Credit: Facebook / Alita: Battle Angel

The massive success of Alita: Battle Angel in 2019 has paved the way for another movie – Alita: Battle Angel 2. Fans are ardently waiting for the second movie. One more reason for fan's high demand for the movie is that it is going to be directed by the Avatar and Titanic movies' director, James Cameron.

There is no confirmation on the making of Alita: Battle Angel 2. In April 2020, Christoph Waltz stated that he had not heard any discussions about a potential sequel to the film, and thought the possibility was unlikely following Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox as it may not have fit in with the Disney brand.

Alita: Battle Angel 2 doesn't have an official plot. However, we can say that Robert Rodriguez will be returning with James Cameron as the director for second movie. Good news is that the actors from the first movie will be reprising their roles.

Even the viewers can expect to see Alita's journey in Iron city, the deadly fall, Zalem's survivor, and the real motives of Nova and fans can also see the Vengeful Alita in the upcoming film because of Hugo's demise.

"It's Alita, colon, Battle Angel. Because the next one will be 'Alita: Fallen Angel' and then Alita... you know "Avenging Angel" and then Alita whatever. I mean, that's assuming we make some money," James Cameron explained the reason (in a conversation with BBC Radio 1) for rearranging the film title from the initial source material, allowing the possibilities of sequel titles.

The cast for Alita: Battle Angel 2 is likely to remain same. Thus, the cast will include Rosa Salazar as Alita, Jennifer Connelly as Dr. Chiren, Ed Skrein as Zapan, Keean Johnson as Hugo, Christoph Waltz as Dr. Dyson Ido, Jackie Earle Haley as Grewishka and Mahershala Ali as Vector.

There is no developmental update on this highly anticipated movie. We can't even expect any such development recently as the world is combatting against the deadly coronavirus pandemic that emerged from China's Wuhan. The Covid-19 pandemic has badly affected the global entertainment industry with an unfathomable financial loss.

Alita: Battle Angel 2 needs to get an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

