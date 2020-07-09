Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jagdeep can never be forgotten: 'Sholay' co-star Dharmendra

Veteran actor Dharmendra, who worked with Jagdeep in over a dozen films including "Sholay", on Thursday remembered his colleague as a star who made him feel welcome when he was just starting out. He can never be forgotten," Dharmendra told PTI. The 84-year-old star said Jagdeep was a "pure" soul in an industry full of fake people.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-07-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 17:25 IST
Jagdeep can never be forgotten: 'Sholay' co-star Dharmendra
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Veteran actor Dharmendra, who worked with Jagdeep in over a dozen films including "Sholay" , on Thursday remembered his colleague as a star who made him feel welcome when he was just starting out. Dharmendra said he and Jagdeep got along well and the two of them saw several ups and downs in their life and rose to stardom through their hard work and dedication. The veterans also worked on films including "Zalzala" , "Soorma Bhopali" , "Policewala Gunda" , "Rakhwala" , "Ishq Par Zor Nahin" .

Jagdeep, 81, died at his residence in suburban Mumbai on Wednesday night. He was laid to rest at a cemetery in south Mumbai's Byculla neighbourhood at around 2.30 pm on Thursday in the presence of family members and close friends. Dharmendra said Jagdeep was a stellar performer, who excelled in both comic and emotional parts. "When I started working he was a star, I was a newcomer. But he was a very warm, humble and down to earth person. He was not only a comedian but a great actor. There were films where he did emotional parts so well. He could make people laugh and cry. "He could play any character with ease. He had made a place with his work in everybody's heart. He reached such great heights in his career all on his own. There are some people, who cannot be forgotten and he is one of them. He can never be forgotten," Dharmendra told PTI.

The 84-year-old star said Jagdeep was a "pure" soul in an industry full of fake people. "There are a lot of fake people in the industry, they don't always praise or give due. People like Jagdeep and me need love and we are grateful we are receiving so much love and respect from aam janta (public). It is because we made a place in everyone's heart and not mind, through our work." Talking about Jagdeep's one of the most iconic characters Soorma Bhopali from their 1975 film "Sholay" , Dharmendra said he added "jaan" (soul) in the character. "He will be remembered as Soorma Bhopali because he got the language, the accent, the flavour of the character pitch perfect." Dharmendra said he kept in touch with Jagdeep and the two would often visit each other.

"I remember those times we spent together while working on films, we would talk about life, struggle, cinema, acting, the process. It is difficult to express my feelings for him. I am deeply saddened from within today. May his soul rest his peace and may God give strength to his family," he said. "He had given me old coins... some annas (former Indian currency unit), which he would collect. I still have them with me. I am going to cherish them," he added.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-U.S. weekly jobless claims stay elevated; labor market improvement stalling

Weakening demand and a resurgence in new COVID-19 cases are keeping new U.S. applications for unemployment benefits extraordinarily high, suggesting the labor market remains fragile despite record job growth in June.Initial claims for state...

WRAPUP-British high street reeling as another 5,000 jobs go

Two of the biggest names on the British high street said they would cut more than 5,000 jobs on Thursday after conceding that customers were unlikely to return to their old ways after the COVID-19 crisis upended retail. Health and beauty ch...

Nizamuddin Markaz: Delhi court allows 60 Malaysians to walk free on fine of Rs 7k each

A Delhi court Thursday allowed 60 Malaysians to walk free on payment of fine of Rs 7,000 each after they accepted mild charges, under the plea bargain process, related to various violations including visa norms while attending Nizamuddin Ma...

Seoul mayor reported missing, police searching

South Korean police said on Thursday they are searching for the mayor of Seoul, Park Won-soon, after his daughter reported him missing.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said officers were searching for him around Sungbuk-dong, a district...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020