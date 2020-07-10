flashbackfriday: Deepika Padukone posts two throwback pictures from her younger day

Sharing her throwback pictures, actor Deepika Padukone on Friday threw light on the importance of looking back and reflecting on one's journey. The 34-year-old actor took to Instagram to post two of her old pictures and complimented them with a note on reminding oneself of the beginning of their journey.

While in one of the pictures, a younger Padukone is seen traveling on a bus, the other one is from inside a train- both symbolic of journeys. "They say look ahead... But ever so often remind yourself about where you've come from and everything it has taken to get to where you are on this incredible journey...#flashbackfriday," she wrote in the caption.

The post received love from the fans of the 'Chhapaak' actor with many leaving comments on the post. (ANI)