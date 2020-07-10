Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Salute to every artist': Anupam Kher shares 'Hum Kalakaar Hain' music video

Actor Anupam Kher on Friday shared 'Hum Kalakaar Hain' music video in an attempt to ooze positivity to all artists, whose work has been on pause since the outbreak of COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 19:46 IST
'Salute to every artist': Anupam Kher shares 'Hum Kalakaar Hain' music video
A still from the music video 'Hum Kalakaar Hain' (Image source: YouTube) . Image Credit: ANI

Actor Anupam Kher on Friday shared 'Hum Kalakaar Hain' music video in an attempt to ooze positivity to all artists, whose work has been on pause since the outbreak of COVID-19. Cinema is one of the sectors of the country that has been severely hit with the spread of the virus.

Many artists, technicians, and workers of the film and television industry have been deeply affected by the coronavirus crisis, which made the theatre doors go shut and brought a halt in the production. Kher, shared the official music video on Twitter, on behalf of IFTDA (Indian Film and Television Director's Association) and filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, who took the initiative of making 'Hum Kalakaar Hain'.

"On behalf of @iftda_, & @ashokepandit#HumKalakaarHain is a salute to every artist, technician and worker of our Film and TV industry. Song composed and produced by @salimmerchant@sulaimawritten and sung by #SukhwinderSingh. Do watch and share," the 65-year-old actor tweeted. The 3.10 minute-long music video begins with the shot of the serene view of 'the city of dream' Mumbai while Kher in the background stresses that the city is of artists.

The video shows behind the scenes; exhibits the various roles played by the cast, technicians, and crew into the making of the content. The video also paid tribute to several renowned directors who have made massive contributions to the industry. The song is an attempt to pump up the motivation and energy of every artist and remind them of their invaluable contribution to the television and film industry.

It calls for the rebuilding of the entertainment industry, which has gone silent since the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. The song is composed and produced by the musical duo Salim and Sulaiman Merchant. Sukhwinder Singh has sung the song and penned its lyrics. (ANI)

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Congress says Dubey was part of organised crime, seeks judicial probe

Congress on Friday said that gangster Vikas Dubey was a linked to organised crime in Uttar Pradesh and several questions have come up after his encounter which needs to be answered by the state government. The party demanded a probe under a...

22 people killed in Nepal landslides

The death toll in the multiple landslides triggered by incessant rains across Nepal in the past 24 hours has risen to 22, the home ministry said on Friday. Seven people, including three children, lost their lives due to landslides in Kaski ...

Baseball-Fans return to baseball in Kobe but day ends in disappointment

A day that began with joy at a return to something resembling normality ended in disappointment for baseball teams the Yomiuri Giants and Yakult Swallows who saw the first game of the season with fans allowed in washed out and postponed on ...

Soccer-CAS overturns PAOK's seven-point deduction

Greek side PAOK were handed a lifeline in their pursuit of Champions League qualification when the Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS overturned a seven-point deduction on Friday. PAOK were adjudged to have broken the Greek football federat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020