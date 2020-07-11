When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM
There's no confirmation when will we get to see Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun's on-screen chemistry again. Meanwhile, let's dive into the TKEM nostalgia with this quiz and test how well you remember the wildly popular show.Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 11-07-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 13:10 IST
The Kingdom: Eternal Monarch aired its final episode on June 12 but fans can't get enough of the Korean drama. Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun's on-screen chemistry has been widely appreciated and they have become one of the most popular duos that millions of fans 'stan' for.
The finale of TKEN was a roller coaster of emotions as Lee Min Ho's character decided to take it upon himself to make things right and ultimately reunited with Kim Go Eun. Although fans weren't ready to say goodbye yet, Episode 16 was still arguably the most loved episode of the show, as evident by the #TheKingEternalMonarchFinale tweets.
(Spoilers)
Saving the two world #TheKingEternalMonarchFinale pic.twitter.com/eLHY4hzvaW— 곤 (@xxiggone) June 14, 2020
One of the most iconic scenes of the K-drama.
"I wish to be able to love tirelessly"💗-The King: Eternal Monarch. #TheKingEternalMonarchFinale pic.twitter.com/RLNDDUOUK1— Jihye (@KhalidahKhalil) June 14, 2020
What does everyone call Lee Gon (played by Lee Min Ho) since no one is allowed to say his name?
- My King
- His excellency
- Your majesty
Who did Lee Gon think when Jeong Tae Eul took his name?
- That she should be punished
- That it is not a big deal
- That it was only meant to be said by her
What did Head Court Lady Noh keep hiding in Lee Gon's room and clothes?
- Gold
- Spying device
- Talismans
What's the name of Lee Gon's horse?
- Majesty's horse
- Royal horse
- Maximus
The third option is the answer to every question, let us know in the comments how many did you get right! Keep following Devdiscourse for updates on The Kingdom: Eternal Monarch as well as Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun.