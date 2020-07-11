Left Menu
Development News Edition

Everyone will have to adjust to new normal: Arjun on resuming work amid COVID-19 pandemic

Accepted," Arjun wrote on Instagram alongside a photograph of him from the shoot. Keeping in accordance with guidelines of the state government to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on the sets, cameras started rolling in Indian television industry last month, while Bollywood is yet to begin shoot of films.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-07-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 14:21 IST
Everyone will have to adjust to new normal: Arjun on resuming work amid COVID-19 pandemic

As Arjun Kapoor returned to the sets on Saturday after staying home for four months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the actor urged people to try and adjust to the “new normal”. Production on films, television and digital projects were put on hold in mid-March to help curb the spread of the novel virus. On May 31, the Maharashtra government issued guidelines for producers and filmmakers to resume the shooting of films, TV shows and web series in non-containment zones, emphasizing safety and security norms. "Everyone of us will have to adjust to the new normal and slowly resetting our lives. My work life restarted and I shot for the first time in four months. Everything is changed. New world order. Accepted," Arjun wrote on Instagram alongside a photograph of him from the shoot.

Keeping in accordance with guidelines of the state government to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on the sets, cameras started rolling in Indian television industry last month, while Bollywood is yet to begin shoot of films. The guidelines include maintaining 33 per cent crew on sets and all of them should carry identification cards and Aarogya Setu app downloaded on their compatible devices, shooting crew should maintain a six-feet distance from each other and wear masks as well as maintain hygiene. Arjun said while he was a bit sceptical to come for the shoot, the adequate safety measures taken on the sets put him at ease. “I have to admit that I was a bit jittery at the start but seeing all the safety measures in place, I became absolutely fine in no time. Naturally, the initial days of us stepping out to work again will be a little difficult for all of us psychologically. “But today, I’m more confident of shooting and being around people on the sets because I have seen the extensive preparations that people are taking to ensure we have the highest safety measures on the sets," the actor said. On film front, Arjun is awaiting the release of "Sandeep Aur Pinky Farar" and prior to the lockdown had started shooting for a yet-to-be-titled family dramedy, produced by T-Series, Nikkhil Advani's Emmay Entertainment and John Abraham's JA Entertainment.

The 35-year-old actor is likely to resume the shoot of the film soon. “It felt very good to resume work and I’m looking forward to my next shooting days,” he added..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

India's Reliance to load Venezuelan oil cargo under fuel swap deal - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

More COVID-19 cases in Syria's overcrowded rebel enclave

At least two doctors in Syrias opposition-held northwest have been infected with the coronavirus, according to a monitoring group on Saturday, raising the total number of cases in the overcrowded rebel enclave to three. The Syrian oppositio...

On run for 38 years, dacoit nabbed for Guj bank robbery

A dacoit wanted in a 38-year- old bank robbery and murder case in Banaskantha district of Gujarat was arrested from neighbouring Rajasthan on Saturday, police said. A team of the local crime branch from Palanpur nabbed Deepsingh Rajput 68 f...

German club plans mass virus testing to fill stadium again

German soccer club Union Berlin is offering free coronavirus tests for more than 20,000 fans as part of a plan to hold games in a full stadium in September. The Bundesliga club will offer testing ahead of each game to 22,012 fans the stadi...

SpiceJet to operate flights to Ras Al Khaimah in UAE from four Indian cities between July 12-26

SpiceJet said on Saturday it will operate flights from four Indian cities to Ras Al Khaimah in the UAE between July 12 and July 26 for eligible ICA-approved UAE residents. The ICA stands for the UAEs Federal Authority for Identity and Citiz...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020