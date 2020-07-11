King’s ‘Mr. Harrigan's Phone’ adaptation in the works at Netflix, Murphy and Blum to produce

Netflix has teamed up with producers Ryan Murphy and Jason Blum for a feature adaptation of the celebrated author Stephen King's short story "Mr. Harrigan's Phone". The short story is part of King's recent collection of novellas "If It Bleeds".

According to Entertainment Weekly, "The Blind Side" filmmaker John Lee Hancock has been roped in to write and direct the film. The story revolves around a young boy who befriends an older billionaire living in his small-town neighborhood. "They bond over the man's first iPhone. But when the man dies, the boy discovers that not everything dead is gone and finds himself able to communicate with his friend from the grave by leaving voicemails on the iPhone that was buried with him," the plotline reads.

Carla Hacken will produce the project along with Murphy and Blum. Marci Wiseman and Jeremy Gold of Blumhouse Television will executive produce.