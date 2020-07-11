Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lana Del Rey to come out with debut poetry book

Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Lana Del Rey will soon publish her debut book of poems, which she says are "eclectic and honest" and written in "authentic spirit".

PTI | New York | Updated: 11-07-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 16:05 IST
Lana Del Rey to come out with debut poetry book
Lana Del Rey (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Lana Del Rey will soon publish her debut book of poems, which she says are "eclectic and honest" and written in "authentic spirit". The e-audio spoken word album of select poems from the book will be available on July 28 followed by the hardcover release in September, publishers Simon & Schuster announced.

The collection features more than 30 poems, including "Never to Heaven", "The Land of 1,000 Fires", "Past the Bushes Cypress Thriving", "LA Who Am I to Love You?", "Tessa DiPietro", "Happy", "Paradise Is Very Fragile" and "Bare Feet on Linoleum". The hardcover edition showcases Lana's typewritten manuscript pages alongside her original photography.

In the audiobook, Lana reads 14 select poems accompanied by music from Grammy Award-winning musician Jack Antonoff. Lana said, "Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass" is the title poem of the book and the first poem she wrote of many.

"Some of them came to me in their entirety, which I dictated and then typed out, and some that I worked laboriously picking apart each word to make the perfect poem. They are eclectic and honest and not trying to be anything other than what they are and for that reason, I'm proud of them, especially because the spirit in which they were written was very authentic." Stuart Roberts, the senior editor at Simon & Schuster, acquired World English, first serial, and audio rights from CAA. "Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass" will be published simultaneously with S&S UK, Canada, Australia, and India.

"Lana Del Rey is an era-defining artist. She is a mythmaker and auteur - a visionary who is capable of articulating and setting the mood of a cultural moment. Her poetry is deeply intimate and affecting. This is one of Lana's most arresting projects yet," said Roberts. Lana's music has been noted by critics for its stylized cinematic quality, glamour, melancholia, and its references to the 1950s and 1960s Americana.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Styrian GP qualifying could be postponed to Sunday

Rain washed out final practice for the Styrian Formula One Grand Prix at Austrias Red Bull Ring on Saturday, with the risk of qualifying being postponed to Sunday. Stewards said the session had been canceled on the recommendation of the gov...

Driving rain delays final practice for F1's Styrian GP

Driving rain delayed the start of the final practice session for Formula Ones Styrian Grand Prix and threatened qualifying later Saturday. With the Red Bull Ring track drenched amid the incessant downpour, cars were unable to start third pr...

5 killed in hostage situation at church in South Africa

Police in South Africa say five people are dead and more than 40 have been arrested after an early-morning hostage situation at a church near Johannesburg. A statement says police and military who responded to reports of a shooting at the I...

COVID-19 in Maha jails: 774 cases, 444 recovered, 4 deaths

A total of 774 COVID-19 cases have been reported from 14 jails in Maharashtra so far, comprising 600 inmates and 174 staff, most of whom have recovered while four have died, an official said on Saturday. Nagpur Central Jail is the worst-aff...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020