Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for coronavirus

Legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for coronavirus. The 'Sholay' actor shared the news himself on his Twitter handle on Saturday. He noted he has been shifted to hospital, and the other family members and staff have undergone tests for the virus. However, the results are awaited.

He also requested to those, who have been in "close proximity" to him in the last 10 days to get tested for COVID-19. "T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !" he said in a tweet.

The 77-year-old actor has been taken to Nanavati hospital in Mumbai. More details awaited. The veteran actor was recently seen stressing the importance of covering face amid increasing coronavirus cases and had shared a PSA (public service announcement) calling face masks 'Kaano par zimmedari' (a responsibility on ears).

He had shared an illustration video on Instagram, in which the characters of different ages are shown wearing face masks. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, Big B has been sharing such messages in public interests.

Last month, the 'Pink' actor set an example to follow amid the COVID-19 conditions and shared a collage featuring celebrities covering their face. (ANI)