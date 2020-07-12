Victoria Beckham 'could not be happier' for son Brooklyn's engagement to Nicola Peltz

Left Menu
English singer and fashion designer Victoria Beckham "could not be happier" for her eldest son Brooklyn Beckham and his fiance, Nicola Peltz.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-07-2020 09:08 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 09:08 IST
Brooklyn Beckham with parents, Victoria Beckham and David Beckham. Image Credit: ANI

English singer and fashion designer Victoria Beckham "could not be happier" for her eldest son Brooklyn Beckham and his fiance, Nicola Peltz. According to People Magazine, the 46-year-old Victoria celebrated the couple in an Instagram post on Saturday, sharing a photo of the two.

"The MOST exciting news!! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married! Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness. We all love you both so much x @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven," the former Spice Girls member wrote in her caption. Notably, Peltz's engagement dress was designed by her future-in-law.

Brooklyn is the eldest child of Victoria and husband David Beckham, who are also parents to sons 17-year-old Romeo, 15-year-old Cruz and eight-year-old daughter Harper. Romeo and Cruz also congratulated their elder brother and future sister-in-law. "Congratulations," Romeo wrote on his Instagram story, while Cruz added, "LOVE YOU".

The happy couple, who first went public with their relationship in January, confirmed the exciting news in a pair of matching social media posts on Saturday. Just hours before the announcement, reports about their engagement was doing the rounds online. Brooklyn wrote alongside a romantic engagement snap of the pair, "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes,"-- which also showed off the 'Transformers: Age of Extinction' actor's stunning diamond ring.

"I am the luckiest man in the world," the groom-to-be added. "I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day [?] I love you baby xx." Echoing the same sentiments in her announcement post, Peltz wrote, "You've made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. Your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby."

Alongside the same photo of the pair embracing outdoors, she also gave Harper, who turned eight years old earlier this month, a shout-out for capturing the moment. "Thank you, Harper, for this pic," she wrote. (ANI)

