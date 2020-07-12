French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain wishes for speedy recovery of Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan

The French ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain on Sunday joined the list of fans wishing for a speedy recovery of the megastar Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan after they were tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. Emmanuel Lenain took to Twitter and shared that he wishes for a speedy recovery of the father-son duo. He tweeted, "I join millions of fans of @SrBachchan& @juniorbachchanin wishing them a speedy recovery as they fight #covid19. Get well soon!"

Senior Bachchan is reported to be in a "stable" condition with "mild symptoms" after testing positive for coronavirus on Saturday. The 'Don' actor has been admitted in the isolation unit at Mumbai's Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital. The actor has confirmed that he will keep updating via Twitter.

His son, actor Abhishek Bachchan also tested positive for COVID-19 last night, according to separate tweets by the two. Big B also said that the other family members and staff have undergone tests for the virus. However, the results are awaited.

The 77-year-old actor also requested those, who have been in "close proximity" to him in the last 10 days to get tested for the deadly virus. Abhishek too tweeted, shortly afterwards, about the news and urged all to stay calm and not panic. (ANI)