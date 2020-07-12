Fans offer special prayers in temples for speedy recovery of Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan

After megastar Amitabh Bachchan and son, actor Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for coronavirus, special prayers were offered in several temples across the country for the speedy recovery of the stars. Priests offered special prayers in Mahakal temple, Ujjain for the speedy recovery of the 'Don' actor and son Abhishek.

The priest in the temple was seen reciting 'Mahamrityunjaya mantra', the mantra read for special purposes. Fans in Lucknow also offered prayers in their homes since morning for the recovery of father-son from coronavirus. People were seen gathering for special prayers, by keeping the star's picture in the temple and chanting mantras for the long life of the actors. Advocate Ram Ugra Shukla also prayed and organised a special Havan in front of deities and wished for the actors to get well soon. Fans of Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan in Lucknow offered prayers in Kanpur's Mata Vaibhav temple. They organised special havan and prayed to the deities for the speedy recovery of the father-son duo. In the religious city of Varanasi, the fans of Senior and Junior Bachchan his fans, offered prayers to Lord Shiva from their homes because of the temples and other religious places being closed due to coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)