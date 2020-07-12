Left Menu
Ali Fazal dubs for 'Mirzapur' season 2 from home

Actor Ali Fazal is dubbing for the second season of his web series "Mirzapur" from home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Actor Ali Fazal is dubbing for the second season of his web series "Mirzapur" from home amid the coronavirus pandemic. The actor, who plays the gun-toting gangster Guddu Pandit in the crime-thriller, gave a sneak peek into his dubbing session for the Amazon Prime Video series, using headphones and tea strainer. "I am lending my voice from here, using a strainer. I have bluetooth," Ali captioned his photo on Twitter. The actor was replying to a tweet by the streaming platform, featuring pictures of his fellow "Mirzapur" co-stars Shweta Tripathi Sharma and Divyendu Sharmaa dubbing from a studio.

"We are coming," the post shared on Saturday read. The first season of the show, created by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh, also featured Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Rasika Dugal and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. "Mirzapur" premiered on the streaming platform in November 2018. The show's upcoming chapter aims to depict the story of the violent world of Mirzapur which, when coupled with greed for power, changes people and asks for sacrifices. While the cast completed the shoot for the second run last year, the show was expected to be out in summer of 2020 but was reportedly delayed due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown. Over the weekend, Shweta took to Instagram and shared how she had reached the studio with necessary precautions. "Lovers of 'Mirzapur', risking lives, wearing a mask, here we are, all smiles for the dubbing! Only and only so that the 'bhaukaal' comes to you soon," she wrote. Divyendu also posted his picture from the studio and teased fans that the series will release "soon".

"Had gone to dub, now I'm back. We are coming soon, I hope you know what we are talking about. So now don't make too much noise, don't ask me the date. Lots of love to you, please wear mask," he added..

