Left Menu
Development News Edition

Grateful: Anubhav Sinha on 19 years of directorial debut 'Tum Bin'

Bapat also thanked the audience for the "relentless love" over the years. "It was Friday the 13th that changed my life forever for good! 19 years of #TumBin," he wrote on Instagram alongside the poster of the film, which was his acting debut.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-07-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 15:19 IST
Grateful: Anubhav Sinha on 19 years of directorial debut 'Tum Bin'

Director Anubhav Sinha on Monday said the release of "Tum Bin" , his directorial debut that celebrates its 19th anniversary on Monday, changed everything for him. Sinha, who has established himself as a director known for issue-based films like "Mulk" , "Article 15" and recently "Thappad", started his journey with the 2001 hit romance drama.

The filmmaker took to social media to express gratitude towards the audience for loving the film for almost two decades. "Some films run and some don't. Very few live a very long life. I'm so grateful that my first film has been loved for 19 years and counting. "This date 2001 it changed everything for me. Forever. Thank you Team. #TumBin," he wrote on Twitter. The film starred Priyanshu Chatterjee as Shekhar who goes to Canada to ask for forgiveness from Amar's (Raqesh Bapat) family for accidentally killing him.

Overcome with guilt, he helps Amar's fiancee Pia (Sandali Sinha) revive her dying business but falls in love with her secretly. Bapat also thanked the audience for the "relentless love" over the years.

"It was Friday the 13th that changed my life forever for good! 19 years of #TumBin," he wrote on Instagram alongside the poster of the film, which was his acting debut. The movie also marked the Bollywood debut of Chatterjee and Sinha.

"Tum Bin" is best known for its memorable soundtrack composed by Nikhil-Vinay, Ravi Pawar and TS Jarnail, and the beautifully melancholic "Koi Fariyaad" sung by legendary ghazal singer Jagjit Singh. The film also featured Himanshu Malik, Vikram Gokhale, Dina Pathak, Manoj Pahwa, Rajendra Gupta, Navneet Nishan, Vrajesh Hirjee, Rajesh Khera, and Amrita Prakash.

A sequel of the film, "Tum Bin 2" starring Neha Sharma, Aashim Gulati and Aditya Seal was released in 2016. The original film was remade in Telugu as "Ela Cheppanu" (2003) with Tarun and Shriya Saran in the lead..

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Sindh women hold protest against enforced disappearances of activists

A massive protest was held in Nawabshah city of Pakistans Sindh province on Sunday to denounce enforced disappearances of political activists by the countrys spy agencies, including the ISI, as well as the army. Women and children holding p...

TechM brings back 210 stranded employees, dependents from US

Tech Mahindra has facilitated return of over 210 of its employees and their dependents stranded in the United States due to COVID-19 induced lockdown, the IT giant said on Monday. A special chartered flight carrying them took off on Monday ...

Punjab bans public gatherings, tightens restrictions on marriage functions

The Punjab government issued revised guidelines on Monday, completely disallowing public gatherings and restricting social gatherings to five attendees and marriages and other functions to 30 instead of the current 50. It asked police to re...

Inflows into Jio Platforms limit H1 PE/VC dip to 10 pc at USD 18.3 bn

A flurry of deals involving Mukesh Ambanis Jio Platforms has helped arrest the fall in private equity investments into India at only 10 per cent in the first half of 2020 at USD 18.3 billion, a report said on Monday. The USD 9.6 billion inv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020