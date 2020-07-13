Left Menu
Development News Edition

Channel 4 orders Spice Girls documentary

According to Deadline, the working title of the film is "Girl Powered: The Spice Girls". Rob Coldstream and Clare Cameron, the directing duo behind the network's hit documentary "Jade: The Reality Star Who Changed Britain", are attached to helm the project.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-07-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 20:25 IST
Channel 4 orders Spice Girls documentary

A new documentary on the English pop group Spice Girls is in the works at Channel 4. According to Deadline, the working title of the film is "Girl Powered: The Spice Girls".

Rob Coldstream and Clare Cameron, the directing duo behind the network's hit documentary "Jade: The Reality Star Who Changed Britain" , are attached to helm the project. The documentary will tap archive footage and revealing interviews to provide a complete portrait of the girl band, comprising Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Victoria Beckham who rose to become pop culture icons in the 1990s. Channel 4 has commissioned 72 Films to make the film. The show was commissioned by Alisa Pomeroy for the network, while Coldstream is the executive producer and Cameron is the series editor.

Since her turn as fashion designer with Victoria's Secret, Beckham has time and again dismissed reports of a reunion. Other members hit the road for a 2019 UK tour, more than two decades after the band first burst onto the music scene.

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Swiss club Zurich to field under-21 team

Swiss soccer club Zurich says it will field an under-21 team to try to save the season from being cancelled because the first-team is isolating at home. Zurichs game on Saturday was postponed because multiple players and staff tested positi...

Sudanese forces break up protest camp in Darfur, killing 1

Sudanese security forces violently broke up a protest camp in the war-scarred Darfur region, killing at least protester and wounding a dozen others, including four children, activists said Monday. Authorities said the violence in the town o...

Serie A hopes to allow fans in stadiums before end of season

The Italian soccer league is hoping to allow fans into stadiums before the end of the season. All matches are being played without spectators following the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.But a proposal to open stadiums will be sent to ...

WHO warns that pandemic is worsening globally

The head of the World Health Organization has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic is worsening globally and things wont return to the old normal for some time. At a press briefing Monday, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that there will be no ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020