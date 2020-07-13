Channel 4 orders Spice Girls documentary

A new documentary on the English pop group Spice Girls is in the works at Channel 4. According to Deadline, the working title of the film is "Girl Powered: The Spice Girls".

Rob Coldstream and Clare Cameron, the directing duo behind the network's hit documentary "Jade: The Reality Star Who Changed Britain" , are attached to helm the project. The documentary will tap archive footage and revealing interviews to provide a complete portrait of the girl band, comprising Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Victoria Beckham who rose to become pop culture icons in the 1990s. Channel 4 has commissioned 72 Films to make the film. The show was commissioned by Alisa Pomeroy for the network, while Coldstream is the executive producer and Cameron is the series editor.

Since her turn as fashion designer with Victoria's Secret, Beckham has time and again dismissed reports of a reunion. Other members hit the road for a 2019 UK tour, more than two decades after the band first burst onto the music scene.