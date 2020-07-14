Left Menu
Adam Goldberg developing Instagram fame series at Quibi

"God Friended Me" star Adam Goldberg has come on board to direct a Quibi series, which is loosely based on his own experiences with social media. Before they know it, they become Instagram stars themselves.

14-07-2020
"God Friended Me" star Adam Goldberg has come on board to direct a Quibi series, which is loosely based on his own experiences with social media. According to Variety, the series on the short-form streaming service has the working title of "@GeneralStories".

The show will revolve around a millennial couple Charlie and Lake who decide to uproot their young family and hectic life in Los Angeles to move in with Lake's parents and open a general store in a small East Coast town after they notice a downsizing trend on Instagram. Before they know it, they become Instagram stars themselves. What started as a hobby and sales tool, quickly become an obsession and exposes problems the family was unaware of. Goldberg, also known for shows like "Friends", "Fargo", and films "Saving Private Ryan" and "Zodiac", will also executive produce.

Eric Siegel and Stampede Ventures are backing the project. This marks the third series that Stampede has in development at Quibi.

