'Dil Bechara' song 'Taare Gin' to be out tomorrow

After treating the audience with the foot-tapping title track, the makers of 'Dil Bechara' are all set to drop a soothing song 'Taare Ginn' from the flick on Wednesday (July 15). Along with the announcement, music maestro A R Rahman also shared a brief teaser of the upcoming song on his Twitter handle. The teaser managed to create excitement among netizens, with many retweeting the same.

The brief clip features actors - late star Sushant Singh Rajput and his co-star Sanjana Sanghi -- sharing an affectionate moment, while a soulful, pleasant tune plays in the background. 'Taare Ginn' is sung by singers Shreya Ghoshal and Mohit Chauhan, while the lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

'Dil Bechara' will premiere on the digital platform Disney+ Hotstar on July 24 and will be available to everyone for free including the ones who have not subscribed to the streaming service as a mark of tribute to Sushant's love for cinema. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the romantic flick is adapted from the famous novel 'The Fault In Our Stars' by John Green and will also see actor Saif Ali Khan in a special appearance.

The flick was originally slated for May 8 theatre release but it could not see the light of the day due to the shutting of theatres owing to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)