Madhuri Dixit treats fans with throwback picture, pens quarantine thoughts

Evergreen actor Madhuri Dixit Nene on Tuesday treated her fans with an elegant throwback picture as she penned down her quarantine thoughts. The 'Kalank' actor put out a post on Instagram wherein she looks elegant as the star poses for the camera. In the gorgeous click, Madhuri is seen sporting cardigan with silk made stoll, while her curly hair is left open as sunshine strikes the actor.

Along with the post, the 'Devdas' actor penned poetry, and wrote, "La kar thodi si khushi apne chehre par humne khud ko doosro se alag ban aliya, Log dhundhte rahe muskurane ka kaaran, hum ne doosro ki khushi ko apna bana lia." Celebrity followers including Sonakshi Sinha hit like over the post that garnered more than 41 thousand likes within 16 minutes of being posted on the photosharing platform.

Lately, the 'Dil To Pagal Hai' star has been keeping her fans updated on her quarantine activities by posting pictures and videos on the social media platforms. Earlier, Madhur Dixit who owned up the iconic role as 'Chandramukhi' in 'Devdas', got nostalgic as the 2002 movie completed 18 years. She shared an iconic dialogue of her character 'Chandramukhi' and also noted the character as to be her "most memorable, and favourite" role. (ANI)