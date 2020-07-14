Ray J, Princess Love reconcile after filing for divorce

Left Menu
American singer-songwriter Ray J and fashion designer Princess Love are giving their marriage another shot.

14-07-2020
Princess Love, Ray J (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American singer-songwriter Ray J and fashion designer Princess Love are giving their marriage another shot. According to Page Six, the 35-year-old hip-hop star filed for divorce from Ray J, in May but requested to dismiss the divorce in early July. The request was approved several days later.

A source confirmed to the outlet that the once-estranged couple officially has reconciled and are living together again. Representatives for Ray J and Love did not immediately return the outlet's request for comments.

Following her divorce filing, Love requested full custody of their children, two-year-old daughter Melody, and six-month-old son Epik. The couple had a tumultuous year after Love claimed Ray J abandoned her and their daughter in Las Vegas. After the incident, Love moved out. (ANI)

