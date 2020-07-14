Left Menu
Elizabeth Chambers files for divorce from Armie Hammer

American actor Elizabeth Chambers has officially filed for divorce from Armie Hammer after 10 years of marriage.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-07-2020 22:56 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 22:56 IST
Elizabeth Chambers and Armie Hammer . Image Credit: ANI

American actor Elizabeth Chambers has officially filed for divorce from Armie Hammer after 10 years of marriage. According to a Los Angeles Superior Court docket (an official summary of proceedings in a court of law) obtained by Page Six, the 37-year-old actor Chambers filed the paperwork on July 10 -- the same day the couple announced their split in a joint statement.

According to People magazine, Chambers cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split in her court documents and listed their date of separation as July 6. She also asked to be awarded primary physical custody of their children, five-year-old Harper Grace and three-year-old Ford Douglas.

Chambers says she wants joint legal custody with Hammer of the kids and is requesting spousal support from the 'Call Me By Your Name' star. Hammer and Chambers tied the knot in 2010.

Earlier, The two shared on both of their Instagram accounts, "Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we've decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage. As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority." (ANI)

