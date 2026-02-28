Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Cargo Plane Crash Near La Paz Claims Lives

A cargo plane crashed shortly after takeoff near Bolivia's capital, damaging several vehicles and leaving at least 15 people dead. The incident involved a Bolivian air force Hercules aircraft transporting banknotes, and sparked chaos as people rushed to collect scattered money.

Updated: 28-02-2026 06:23 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 06:23 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Cargo Plane Crash Near La Paz Claims Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating incident unfolded Friday near Bolivia's capital when a cargo plane crashed shortly after takeoff. The crash shattered a dozen vehicles on a highway, resulting in at least 15 fatalities, according to local authorities.

Fire Chief Pavel Tovar declined to specify whether the fatalities were passengers from the plane or occupants of the vehicles. The aircraft, reported to be a Hercules belonging to the Bolivian air force, was on a mission transporting new banknotes from the Central Bank.

The chaos intensified as a substantial amount of currency spilled from the aircraft, prompting hundreds to flock to the scene before police intervened. As investigators work to determine the cause of the crash, all flights from the terminal have been temporarily suspended.

