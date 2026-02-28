Left Menu

Release of Sierra Leone Officers Amid Guinea Border Dispute

Sixteen soldiers and police officers from Sierra Leone were released by Guinea after they were detained amid a border dispute. The release followed diplomatic talks led by Sierra Leone's Foreign Minister. The longstanding border issues date back to Sierra Leone's civil war period.

In a border dispute that has simmered since the Sierra Leone civil war, 16 Sierra Leonean officers were released by Guinea on Friday. The incident underscores the ongoing tensions rooted in historical conflicts.

The officers, arrested earlier this week, were handed over to Sierra Leonean authorities. A diplomatic mission led by Foreign Minister Alhaji Timothy Kabba facilitated their release, according to Sierra Leone's Ministry of Information.

This recent dispute highlights the complexities along the West African nations' shared boundaries. Guinea claims the Sierra Leonean security team entered its territory without permission. Sierra Leone contends it was involved in border post construction.

