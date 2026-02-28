Release of Sierra Leone Officers Amid Guinea Border Dispute

In a border dispute that has simmered since the Sierra Leone civil war, 16 Sierra Leonean officers were released by Guinea on Friday. The incident underscores the ongoing tensions rooted in historical conflicts.

The officers, arrested earlier this week, were handed over to Sierra Leonean authorities. A diplomatic mission led by Foreign Minister Alhaji Timothy Kabba facilitated their release, according to Sierra Leone's Ministry of Information.

This recent dispute highlights the complexities along the West African nations' shared boundaries. Guinea claims the Sierra Leonean security team entered its territory without permission. Sierra Leone contends it was involved in border post construction.