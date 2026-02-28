A cargo plane has crashed shortly after takeoff in Bolivia, killing at least 15 people, an official says, reports AP.
PTI | Lapaz | Updated: 28-02-2026 06:17 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 06:17 IST
A cargo plane has crashed shortly after takeoff in Bolivia, killing at least 15 people, an official says, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Crash: Bolivian Air Force Plane and Its Dire Aftermath
Tragic Crash Spurs Controversy: Rohit Pawar Takes Action Against VSR Ventures
UPDATE 1-Pentagon raises concerns over US Senate aviation safety bill
Pentagon raises serious concerns on US Senate aviation safety bill
Collision Course: The Struggle for Aviation Safety Reforms