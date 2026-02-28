Tragic Crash: Bolivian Air Force Plane and Its Dire Aftermath
A Bolivian Air Force Hercules aircraft crashed in El Alto, resulting in 15 deaths and 30 injuries. The plane was carrying new banknotes when it skidded off the runway. The crash led to chaotic scenes of people collecting scattered money before authorities intervened. El Alto Airport was temporarily closed.
A tragic aircraft crash in El Alto, Bolivia, claimed the lives of 15 individuals and injured at least 30 others when a Bolivian Air Force Hercules plane collided with an avenue following a failed landing on Friday evening.
The aircraft, transporting new banknotes from Santa Cruz, veered off the runway amid adverse weather conditions, causing substantial damage to nearby vehicles. The chaotic scene was captured on social media, showing crowds gathering to collect money scattered from the crash site.
Authorities, attempting to control the situation, employed water hoses and tear gas to disperse the crowd. The El Alto International Airport was temporarily shut down, although this did not implicate national airline Boliviana de Aviacion. Bolivia's central bank is expected to provide an official statement.
