Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bollywood Actor Sonu Sood turns author with a book on his work with migrants during coronavirus

Actor Sonu Sood, who catapulted to the national spotlight for his work in helping migrants reach their homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will pen a book about his experience. I look forward to your support—and love you all," Sood said in a statement. The 46-year-old actor launched an initiative to help reunite migrant workers who were stranded in Mumbai with their families in distant corners of the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2020 13:53 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 13:45 IST
Bollywood Actor Sonu Sood turns author with a book on his work with migrants during coronavirus

Actor Sonu Sood, who catapulted to the national spotlight for his work in helping migrants reach their homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will pen a book about his experience. His debut book, as-of-yet untitled, will reveal the emotional and often challenging journeys the actor undertook along with the people he helped. It will be released later this year, announced publishing house Penguin Random House India on Wednesday.

"... I want to thank God for making me a catalyst in helping the migrants. While my heart beats in Mumbai, after this movement I feel a part of me lives in the villages of UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Uttarakhand and various other states where I have now found new friends and made deep connections. "I have decided to put these experiences, stories that are embedded in my soul forever, in a book ... I'm excited, nervous and overwhelmed, and I can't wait to connect with you through my book. I look forward to your support—and love you all," Sood said in a statement.

The 46-year-old actor launched an initiative to help reunite migrant workers who were stranded in Mumbai with their families in distant corners of the country. Sood and his team rolled out a toll-free number and a WhatsApp helpline to connect with the workers and then arrange transportation for those desperate to reach their homes. Later, he arranged for food, buses, trains and even chartered flights for stranded migrants, some of whom were walking home after the lockdown was imposed earlier in March and left them jobless.

"The past three-and-half months have been a kind of a life-changing experience for me, living with the migrants for sixteen to eighteen hours a day and sharing the pain. When I go to see them off as they begin their journey back home, my heart is filled with joy and relief. "Seeing the smiles on their faces, the tears of happiness in their eyes has been the most special experience of my life, and I pledged that I'll keep on working to send them back to their homes until the last migrant reaches his village, to his loved ones," he added.

Famous antagonist in reel-life, and a true hero in real, Sood on Monday also pledged financial support to over 400 families of migrants, who died or were injured during the coronavirus lockdown. Milee Ashwarya, publisher, Ebury Publishing and Vintage Publishing, Penguin Random House, said the book will bring together the story of Sood's amazing journey - "of people who were suddenly left without security and livelihood; of hope and the feeling of oneness that binds us all together".

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Stabbings in southern Norway leave woman dead, two injured

Norwegian police say three women were stabbed, one of them fatally, in a small town in the south of the country late Tuesday. Police said Wednesday that the stabbings took place in various spots in the town of Sarpsborg, some 80 kilometers ...

China accuses Britain of helping Washington hurt Huawei

Chinas government accused Britain on Wednesday of colluding with Washington to hurt Chinese companies after tech giant Huawei was blocked from working on a next-generation mobile phone network. The British government announced Tuesday that ...

AICC dissolves all district and block Congress committees in Rajasthan, new committees to be formed soon: Avinash Pande.

AICC dissolves all district and block Congress committees in Rajasthan, new committees to be formed soon Avinash Pande....

Woman crushed to death by BEST bus in Mumbai; driver held

A 25-year-old woman was crushed to death by a speeding BEST bus on SV Road in the western suburb of Jogeshwari here, police said on Wednesday. The police have arrested the bus driver for rash and negligent driving, an official said.The inci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020