Greg Kinnear joins Courtney Cox in 'Shining Vale'

"House of Cards" star Greg Kinnear is set to feature in a leading role in Starz's new horror comedy "Shining Vale" . The actor will play Terry, husband to Pat, portrayed by "Friends" alum Courtney Cox, reported Variety.

The series revolves around Pat Phelps, who moves with her family from the city to a small town in which terrible atrocities have happened. "No one else seems to notice except Pat, who is convinced she's either depressed or possessed - the symptoms are exactly the same," the official logline of the show read.

Kinnear's Terry is described as a sensitive man who enjoys a good laugh almost as much as a good cry. He assumed he was married to the perfect wife until she had an affair with their young handyman, destroying the kitchen island, and maybe his marriage. Kinnear, best known for his Oscar-nominated performance in "As Good As It Gets" and films like "Little Miss Sunshine" , also had a cameo in a "Friends" episode.

His TV credits include "The Kennedys" and "Modern Family" . "Shining Vale" hails from Warner Bros TV and Lionsgate TV.

It has been penned by Jeff Astrof from a story he developed in collaboration with "Catastrophe" creator Sharon Horgan..