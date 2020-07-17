Left Menu
I was terrified: Sharon Stone opens up about feeling uncomfortable during topless scene

Hollywood star Sharon Stone has a terrifying memory of filming the first topless scene of her career for 1984 movie “Irreconcilable Differences” The 62-year-old actor said there were no intimacy coordinators during that time to make actors feel comfortable on set while shooting scenes that involve intimacy or nudity, and she had to shoot the sequence in front of the whole crew.

PTI | London | Updated: 17-07-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 17:50 IST
I was terrified: Sharon Stone opens up about feeling uncomfortable during topless scene
Hollywood star Sharon Stone (File photo) Image Credit: Instagram / SharonStone

Hollywood star Sharon Stone has a terrifying memory of filming the first topless scene of her career for 1984 movie "Irreconcilable Differences"

The 62-year-old actor said there were no intimacy coordinators during that time to make actors feel comfortable on set while shooting scenes that involve intimacy or nudity, and she had to shoot the sequence in front of the whole crew. "They didn't have (intimacy coordinators) in my day. When I did my first movie, which was 'Irreconcilable Differences', I had a topless scene. And they didn't even clear the set. Everybody's onset, like a million people on the set. And I take off my top and this actor screams, 'Would you get out of the f*****g way? I can't even see her t**s'," Stone said in an interview with Attitude magazine. "I (was) so terrified. Do you know when you can hear your heartbeat in your ears? That's all I could hear. And I hear him scream, 'Get out of the way. I can't see her f*****g t**s.' I'm just like, talk about no intimacy coordinator," she added. In the 1984 comedy, Stone played an aspiring actor discovered at a hot dog stand

The film, directed by Charles Shyer, also featured Ryan O'Neal, Shelley Long, and a young Drew Barrymore. Stone had previously claimed that filmmaker Paul Verhoeven asked her to "hand him her underpants" before shooting her leg-uncrossing sequence in 1992's "Basic Instinct."

