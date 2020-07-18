After Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr. lauds 6-year-old who saved his sister from dog attack

After actor Chris Evans, another Marvel superhero actor, Robert Downey Jr. has sent a personalised video message appreciating Bridger Walker, the six-year-old boy who saved his younger sister from a dog attack. The young boy's story has been making rounds on the Internet since July 9, after his aunt posted on Instagram how the boy had saved his sister from a dog attack and was horribly injured during the process.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, she shared the story on the photo-sharing platform on Sunday and posted few photos featuring the brother-sister duo as well as pictures of the injuries on Walker's face. The post has now caught the attention of actor Robert Downey Jr., or better known as 'Iron Man' for his portrayal of the superhero character in the 'Avengers' sequel.

The 55-year-old actor on Saturday reposted a video of him on Instagram stories, which was earlier shared by Jimmy Rich - reportedly his manager and assistant. In the video, Downey is seen saying "Bridger you are a Rockstar"

On July 16, actor Chris Evans, also known as 'Captain America', made the young boy's day by sending him a personalised video message lauding his heroic act of saving his younger sister from a dog attack. Moved by his story, Evans made a direct video message appreciating the boy for what he did, and how he is no less than a superhero.

He also promised to send the young kid an authentic 'Captain America' shield as a reward for his selfless, heroic act. As per Bridger's aunt's Instagram post, the boy received "90 stitches (give or take) from a skilled plastic surgeon, and he's finally resting at home". (ANI)