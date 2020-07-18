Left Menu
Chelsea Handler wears DIY bra made of face masks for workout

American comedian Chelsea Handler is doing her part to promote the use of face masks by using them as DIY bras.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-07-2020 22:59 IST
Chelsea Handler. Image Credit: ANI

American comedian Chelsea Handler is doing her part to promote the use of face masks by using them as DIY bras. According to Page Six, the 45-year-old comedian took to Instagram during a workout session with trainer Ben Bruno, focusing on her lower body while wearing sneakers, leggings, and two face masks tied together and strategically placed to cover her chest.

Handler said in the clip, "Everybody needs to find a mask and put it on because I'd like to have fun again, okay? People want their kids to go back to school and we're abusing our health care workers. Please find a mask and put it on any part of your body!" The video's caption simply reads "Wear a Mask!"

Bruno also posted a photo of himself with his mask-clad client, adding, "Wear a mask. Or if you're @chelseahandler, wear three. #safesets." Back in April, Handler posted a face mask tutorial online suggesting actual bras as a shield amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Handler said in the Instagram video, demonstrating how to hook the bra properly with a cup covering her nose and mouth, "Hey, for those of you who are in a bind and need a face mask but don't have one, you can just take one of your bras if you have big b***s." (ANI)

