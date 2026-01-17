Nicol Delago Triumphs at Foggy Tarvisio: A Home Victory to Remember
Italy's Nicol Delago clinched her first World Cup victory in a foggy downhill race at Tarvisio, defeating competitors including Lindsey Vonn. Delago's win marks her first podium since 2024, while Vonn continues to dominate the standings. The race set the stage for the upcoming Olympics in Cortina.
In an exhilarating display of skill and determination, Italy's Nicol Delago claimed her first-ever World Cup victory on home snow in Tarvisio on Saturday, navigating a dense fog with a time of one minute and 46.28 seconds.
Delago, aged 30, successfully held off competition to top the podium for the first time since her third-place finish at Saalbach in March 2024, marking a significant milestone in her skiing career.
As Delago celebrated her triumph, skiing legend Lindsey Vonn continued to prove her mettle, securing her fifth podium finish of the season as she prepares for her Olympic return at the age of 41 in the upcoming Milano Cortina Games.
(With inputs from agencies.)
