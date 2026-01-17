Left Menu

Nicol Delago Triumphs at Foggy Tarvisio: A Home Victory to Remember

Italy's Nicol Delago clinched her first World Cup victory in a foggy downhill race at Tarvisio, defeating competitors including Lindsey Vonn. Delago's win marks her first podium since 2024, while Vonn continues to dominate the standings. The race set the stage for the upcoming Olympics in Cortina.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2026 17:17 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 17:17 IST
Nicol Delago Triumphs at Foggy Tarvisio: A Home Victory to Remember

In an exhilarating display of skill and determination, Italy's Nicol Delago claimed her first-ever World Cup victory on home snow in Tarvisio on Saturday, navigating a dense fog with a time of one minute and 46.28 seconds.

Delago, aged 30, successfully held off competition to top the podium for the first time since her third-place finish at Saalbach in March 2024, marking a significant milestone in her skiing career.

As Delago celebrated her triumph, skiing legend Lindsey Vonn continued to prove her mettle, securing her fifth podium finish of the season as she prepares for her Olympic return at the age of 41 in the upcoming Milano Cortina Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
2
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
3
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global
4
French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic Hopes

French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026