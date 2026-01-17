Left Menu

Trump Invites Erdogan to Board of Peace for Gaza

U.S. President Donald Trump has invited Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to join the 'Board of Peace' overseeing Gaza's temporary governance. The board, chaired by Trump, includes prominent figures like Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

  • Country:
  • Turkey

U.S. President Donald Trump extended an invitation to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to join a newly formed 'Board of Peace,' tasked with overseeing the temporary administration of Gaza. The region has been under a delicate ceasefire since October.

The White House announced on Friday several key appointments to the Board of Peace, which Trump will lead. The board features significant figures such as Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Also appointed are Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, and Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, each contributing to the effort of maintaining peace and governance in the volatile area.

