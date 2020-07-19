Manoj Bajpayee, Anubhav Sinha, others mourn filmmaker Rajat Mukherjee's demise

Left Menu
Bollywood filmmaker Rajat Mukherjee, Known for directing movies including 'Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya' and 'Road' passed away in Jaipur on early Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2020 13:56 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood filmmaker Rajat Mukherjee, Known for directing movies including 'Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya' and 'Road' passed away in Jaipur on early Sunday. The late director was suffering from an illness for a long time, as per the tweets of actor Manoj Bajpayee who shared the information on his Twitter handle.

"My friend and director of Road, Rajat Mukherjee passed away in the early hours today in Jaipur after a long battle with illness!!! Rest in peace Rajat !! Still can't believe that we will never meet or discuss our work ever again. khush reh jaha bhi reh," his tweet read. Mukherjee had directed the 51-year-old actor in 2002, for the thriller film 'Road' which also starred Vivek Oberoi and Antara Mali in pivotal roles.

"I will always remember the shoot days of Road and how we created it while having so much fun all because of you!! Will miss you dearly my friend Rajat !!RIP," he further tweeted. Director Anubhav Sinha too took to Twitter and paid his respect to his friend.

"Another friend gone too soon. Director Rajat Mukherjee (Pyar Tune Kya Kiya, Road). He was dealing with multiple health situations past few months in Jaipur. Go well mate," the 'Article 15' director wrote. Actor Urmila Matondkar also paid tribute to the deceased director.

"Saddened to hear sad demise of my friend n director of 'Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya' Rajat Mukherjee..a talented n live wire personality who made this rare Gem of a Film. Deepest condolences to his family. Rest in peace dear friend," the 46-year-old actor tweeted. The 2001 released romantic-thriller, starring Matondkar, and Fardeen Khan in the lead roles, was one of the highly notable works of the late director. (ANI)

