Actor Pratik Gandhi tests positive for COVID-19

Actor Pratik Gandhi on Sunday said he, along with actor-wife Bhamini Oza and brother Punit, has tested positive for COVID-19. "I can't thank you enough @MadhaviBhuta and @KiritSomaiya for your timely support and warmth during this testing time to family," the actor wrote Somaiya said he was in touch with the doctors who have assured him that Punit "will recover." The actor will be next seen in filmmaker Hansal Mehta's series "Scam 1992".

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-07-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 16:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Actor Pratik Gandhi on Sunday said he, along with actor-wife Bhamini Oza and brother Punit, has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor has featured in hit Gujarati movies such as "Bey Yaar" , "Wrong Side Raju", "Love Ni Bhavai" and has starred in Hindi projects, including "Mitron" and Salman Khan-backed "Loveyatri".

In a Twitter post Pratik said while he and Bhamini were quarantining at their home, his brother has been hospitalised. "We as a family took 'be positive' way too seriously and didn't discriminate against even corona. Me and my wife are being treated at home and my brother is hospitalised. "We are all putting up a strong fight against the virus. With warmth, support and prayers of friends and family," he tweeted. In reply to a friend's tweet, Pratik thanked BJP leader Kirit Somaiya for his timely intervention and said he was grateful for the help. "I can't thank you enough @MadhaviBhuta and @KiritSomaiya for your timely support and warmth during this testing time to family," the actor wrote Somaiya said he was in touch with the doctors who have assured him that Punit "will recover." The actor will be next seen in filmmaker Hansal Mehta's series "Scam 1992". The director took to Instagram to wish Pratik a speedy recovery. "Get well soon champ. Beat the virus with your positivity," Mehta wrote. On Saturday, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally crossed the three lakh mark with addition of 8,348 cases.

