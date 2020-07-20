Tatyana Lioznova: Google doodle on Russian women film director on 96th birthday

Happy Birthday Tatyana Lioznova!!!

Google today dedicates a very artistic doodle to Tatyana Lioznova on her 96th birthday. She was widely known for the beloved 1973 spy thriller television series Seventeen Moments of Spring.

Tatyana Mikhailovna Lioznova was a Soviet film director screenwriter and professor. Through her works, she explored themes like alienation and perseverance.

Tatyana Lioznova was born in Moscow on July 20, 1924. She was a director and writer, known for Three Poplars at Plyuschikha Street (1968), Konez sveta s posleduyschim simposiumom (1986) and Karnaval (1982).

Tatyana Lioznova went on to complete graduation from the All-Union State University of Cinematography, or VGIK, the oldest film school on the planet. She brought a revolution in Russia by becoming a female director during that time when this profession was not at all common for women in Russia.

Tatyana Lioznova devoted her endeavours and excessive time to teaching. She was never married but adopted a daughter Lyudmila Lisina in the 1960s.

Tatyana Lioznova was Jewish. She was also a member of the Anti-Zionist Committee of the Soviet Public from 1983 to the closing of Committee in 1994.

Tatyana Lioznova made her directorial debut in 1958 with The Memory of the Heart and saw nationwide success with the 1967 romance Three Poplars at Plyushchikha. Her popularity reached acme with her highly popular series Seventeen Moments of Spring.

Her other works in filmography include Yevdokiya (1961), They Conquer the Skies (1963), At Early Morning (1965), Early in the Morning (1966), Three Poplars in Plyushcikha (1967), We, the Undersigned (1981), Carnival (1981) and End of the World with Symposium to Follow (1986).

Google honours the great Russian film director and screenwriter on her 96th birthday with a beautiful doodle.

Also Read: Artemisia Gentileschi turns 427, Google dedicates artistic doodle to Italian Baroque painter