Song Ji-Hyo’s ‘Was It Love?’ now on screen, episode 1 recorded average nationwide

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 09-07-2020 19:30 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 19:28 IST
The beautiful actress Song Ji-Hyo plays the role of Noh Ae-Jung, who is a single mom with a strong survival instinct in ‘Was It Love?’. Image Credit: Facebook / Song Ji Hyo 송지효

The release of Song Ji-Hyo's 'Was It Love?' took place on July 8, 2020. The South Korean fans were highly waiting to see Song Ji-Hyo in the series 'Was It Love?' in which she plays the role of a single mother.

The beautiful actress Song Ji-Hyo plays the role of Noh Ae-Jung, who is a single mom with a strong survival instinct in 'Was It Love?' She has been single for 14 years. She is also a film producer who has been struggling while raising her child on her own for 14 years.

All of a sudden, four men appear in the life of Noh Ae-Jung (Song Ji-Hyo). They reawaken her sense of self. One of them is Oh Dae-Oh (played by Son Ho-Jun) is a bad but an attractive person. His real self is hidden behind a veil. The second one if Ryu Jin (Song Jong-Ho) who is a pathetic person but handsome and rich.

The third one is Goo Pa-Do (Kim Min-Joon) and the person is scary and sexy. But he is the CEO of a financial firm. The fourth person's name is Oh Yeon-Woo (Koo Ja-Sung). A physical education instructor.

According to Nielsen Korea, the July 8 premiere episode of 'Was It Love?' recorded average nationwide ratings of 2.003 percent. This is lower than the premiere ratings of its predecessor, "Mystic Pop-Up Bar," which started off with 3.6 percent.

The 38-year-old Song Ji-Hyo was a cover model for Kiki Magazine before she made her acting debut in the feature film Wishing Stairs (2003), the third installment in the Whispering Corridors film series. She made her television debut in the romantic comedy Princess Hours (2006) and the historical Jumong (2006). Song then received wider recognition for her roles in the film A Frozen Flower (2008), New World (2013), and the TV series Emergency Couple (2014).

