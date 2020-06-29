Left Menu
Development News Edition

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 29-06-2020 13:56 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 13:56 IST
Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature
According to Song Hye-Kyo, she at the age of 14 went ahead to become a model for the company that organized the context and then her door to the acting world opened. Image Credit: Instagram / Suecomma Bonnie

Devdiscourse always focussed on Song Hye-Kyo and Song Joong-Ki's real reason for divorce, which is 'personality difference'. Even recently Song Hye-Kyo was rumoured to have commenced dating the Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin.

You will be surprised to know that Song Hye-Kyo attended the special premiere of Park Shin-Hye and Yoo Ah In's new movie #Alive. The ex-love of Song Joong-Ki has given her support and best wishes for the movie #Alive.

#Alive starring Park Shin-Hye and Yoo Ah-In was released in South Korea on June 24, 2020 despite the coronavirus pandemic across the country. The plot for the movie is about a city that was infected by a mysterious virus, which causes the city getting out of control and being closed-off, leaving two survivors completely isolated and struggle to live in the critical situation.

#Alive is a zombie thriller based on the original script "#Alone" of Hollywood screenwriter Matt Naylor, who worked on the American documentary series Small Business Revolution: Main Street and the short film What It's Like. Director Cho Il-hyung (also known as IL CHO) and Naylor adapted the screenplay together for the Korean market.

View this post on Instagram

[NEWS] Trans #Alive starring #YooAhIn #ParkShinHye surpassed 1 million viewers on the afternoon of the 28th, the fifth day of its release. It is the first time that the movie has attracted more than 1 million viewers since March when the spread of Corona 19 began. #Alive is set to hit 1 million, continuing its record-breaking success after the Corona19. According to KOBIS #Alive attracted 294,263 viewers on the 27th. The accumulated number of viewers is 803,892 and is expected to surpass 1 million as early as today (28th). Park Shin Hye as Yoo Bin conveyed her heart 'Thank you for exceeding 1 millon views!' through a tablet PC. Trans cr. PUTitrighthere_ Congrat! @ssinz7 @salt_ent @lotteent.movie @zipcinema @perspectivepictures_official all the cast and staff movie #Alive You all worked hard and should deserve this good news🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉👏👏👏👏👏👏 @ssinz7 #ParkShinHye #박신혜 #พัคชินฮเย #ปาร์คชินฮเย #ssinz7 #PSHmovieAlone #PSHmovieAlive #Alive #PSHmovie #PSHnews #살아있다 #Korea #Movie #kmovies

A post shared by 💕박신혜 Park Shin Hye👸 (@angelshinhye) on

Let's get back to Song Hye-Kyo. The Descendants of the Sun actress is expressing her love for Nature these days. She is observed uploading the enthralling pictures, some greenery landscape views, flowers, assembly of trees etc. Fans are also observed leaving beautiful comments on those pictures and extolling her love and care for Nature.

Song Hye-Kyo recently gave her exclusive interview to ELLE Taiwan. The 38-year-old beautiful actress said many things while looking back to her 24-year-long career, "By chance, I happened to hear about a modelling competition that was giving out school uniforms as prizes, so I decided to take part and was fortunate enough to get first place," she recalled.

According to Song Hye-Kyo, she at the age of 14 went ahead to become a model for the company that organized the context and then her door to the acting world opened. This led her to perform a massive successful role in 2000's Autumn in My Heart.

Song Hye-Kyo also said, "I had a pretty early start compared to other actors who are around my age, which has helped me accumulate a lot of great experiences and memories. Whenever I focus on giving my best performance, I realise that the number of fans grows as well. I was able to get to this point thanks to the support of my team and my fans, and I express my gratitude for that every day."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hyekyo Song (@kyo1122) on

Also Read: Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor's movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai, Jun 29 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE DPE AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE ALL RATES IN RUPEES PER UNIT CURRENCY CODE TTBUY TTSEL BILLBUY TTSELUSDINR 74.87 76.37 74.81 76.53EURINR 83.59 86.42 83.53 86.59GB...

Sun Pharma gets nod from Japan govt for plaque psoriasis treatment drug

Sun Pharma on Monday said one of its subsidiaries has got approval from the Japanese government for its specialty product Ilumya, indicated for treatment of plaque psoriasis in adult patients. The wholly-owned subsidiary has received approv...

EMERGING MARKETS-EMEA stocks dip, Turkey inches up as economic confidence improves

Emerging market stocks extended losses into a fourth straight session on Monday, as the spread of the coronavirus around the world dampened optimism over a swift economic recovery. The death toll from COVID-19 reached half a million on Sund...

Sterling flattens on infrastructure spending promise, Brexit caps gains

Sterling flattened on Monday from a one-month low touched on Friday against a weaker dollar as Prime Minister Boris Johnson signaled he would double down on plans to increase public investment, but Brexit risks capped the gains.Speaking in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020