Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

Devdiscourse always focussed on Song Hye-Kyo and Song Joong-Ki's real reason for divorce, which is 'personality difference'. Even recently Song Hye-Kyo was rumoured to have commenced dating the Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin.

You will be surprised to know that Song Hye-Kyo attended the special premiere of Park Shin-Hye and Yoo Ah In's new movie #Alive. The ex-love of Song Joong-Ki has given her support and best wishes for the movie #Alive.

#Alive starring Park Shin-Hye and Yoo Ah-In was released in South Korea on June 24, 2020 despite the coronavirus pandemic across the country. The plot for the movie is about a city that was infected by a mysterious virus, which causes the city getting out of control and being closed-off, leaving two survivors completely isolated and struggle to live in the critical situation.

#Alive is a zombie thriller based on the original script "#Alone" of Hollywood screenwriter Matt Naylor, who worked on the American documentary series Small Business Revolution: Main Street and the short film What It's Like. Director Cho Il-hyung (also known as IL CHO) and Naylor adapted the screenplay together for the Korean market.

#Alive starring #YooAhIn #ParkShinHye surpassed 1 million viewers on the afternoon of the 28th, the fifth day of its release. It is the first time that the movie has attracted more than 1 million viewers since March when the spread of Corona 19 began. #Alive is set to hit 1 million, continuing its record-breaking success after the Corona19. According to KOBIS #Alive attracted 294,263 viewers on the 27th. The accumulated number of viewers is 803,892 and is expected to surpass 1 million as early as today (28th). Park Shin Hye as Yoo Bin conveyed her heart 'Thank you for exceeding 1 millon views!' through a tablet PC.

Let's get back to Song Hye-Kyo. The Descendants of the Sun actress is expressing her love for Nature these days. She is observed uploading the enthralling pictures, some greenery landscape views, flowers, assembly of trees etc. Fans are also observed leaving beautiful comments on those pictures and extolling her love and care for Nature.

Song Hye-Kyo recently gave her exclusive interview to ELLE Taiwan. The 38-year-old beautiful actress said many things while looking back to her 24-year-long career, "By chance, I happened to hear about a modelling competition that was giving out school uniforms as prizes, so I decided to take part and was fortunate enough to get first place," she recalled.

According to Song Hye-Kyo, she at the age of 14 went ahead to become a model for the company that organized the context and then her door to the acting world opened. This led her to perform a massive successful role in 2000's Autumn in My Heart.

Song Hye-Kyo also said, "I had a pretty early start compared to other actors who are around my age, which has helped me accumulate a lot of great experiences and memories. Whenever I focus on giving my best performance, I realise that the number of fans grows as well. I was able to get to this point thanks to the support of my team and my fans, and I express my gratitude for that every day."

