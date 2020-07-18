Left Menu
Is Bae Suzy in love or dating someone again after Lee Min-ho?

Is Bae Suzy in love or dating someone again after Lee Min-ho?
Bae Suzy and Sung Joon met each other during the set of Gu Family Book and they were seen together always. Image Credit: Facebook / Bae Suzy

Bae Suzy remain on the headlines for various reasons. The beautiful South Korean actress and singer was a member of the girl group Miss A under JYP Entertainment. Her fans in South Korea and other countries are ardently waiting to know if she is really dating somewhere currently.

You may or may not know that Lee Min-ho once dated Bae Suzy. According to Pinkvilla, Bae Suzy and Lee Min-ho dated for three years before moving away from each other. When they separated, a rumour broke out that the 33-year old was the one who made the move.

According to some reports, Bae Suzy is currently not dating anyone. The extremely gorgeous actress was earlier involved in many linkups.

Bae Suzy and Sung Joon met each other during the set of Gu Family Book and they were seen together always. Even a video clip of Sung Joon putting his arms over Bae Suzy went viral. But they never accepted their relationship and the 25-year old beautiful South Korean actress claimed she was a good friend of Sung Joon.

On the other hand, Bae Suzy also reportedly dated Lee Dong Wook when Dispatj met in another party and started looking for a beautiful relation. But a period of four months, they moved out of it.

Bae Suzy later made her debut as an actress with television series Dream High (2011), and has gone on to appear in series such as Gu Family Book (2013), Uncontrollably Fond (2016), While You Were Sleeping (2017) and Vagabond (2019). She made her film debut in Architecture 101 (2012).

