Ayushmann Khurrana, wife Tahira empower women rag-pickers to be self-reliant this Raksha Bandhan

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has extended his support in empowering a group of women rag-pickers, who have taken it upon themselves to make and sell rakhis this Raksha Bandhan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 14:06 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 14:06 IST
Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana . Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has extended his support in empowering a group of women rag-pickers, who have taken it upon themselves to make and sell rakhis this Raksha Bandhan. Khurrana, along with wife Tahira Kashyap, for years has been supporting a Delhi-based non-profit organisation, Gulmeher -- a women's collective of waste-pickers turned artisans.

The 'Article 15' actor talking about the organisation said: "Tahira and I are deeply and emotionally invested in Gulmeher. The organisation is doing outstanding work to support this needy segment of the population in Delhi." He noted that the nationwide lockdown, owing to the coronavirus pandemic, has left these vulnerable groups "at most risk, and their flow of income has been impacted greatly."

However, these women are all in to make and sell rakhis, proceeds of which will go towards their well-being and sustenance. The couple has lent their support to the cause to empower them and make them self-reliant. "Rakhi symbolises the love and bond between brothers and sisters. Them making rakhis for the fellow citizens of our country to buy and support their cause symbolises a celebration of self-reliance," Khurrana added.

Calling for a step in the "right direction", the 35-year-old actor also urged people to support, and empower them so that they "can have various avenues to generate income & support their families". (ANI)

