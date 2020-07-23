No rooms for anti-national in our industry: Amit Behl, Chairperson, CINTAA

The Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) does not have any Pakistani member or anyone who has anti-nationalist feelings, clarified Amit Behl, senior joint secretary and chairperson of CINTAA. The statement came after BJP Vice-President Baijayant Jay Panda, who on Wednesday, claimed that he has come across threads on social media, which revealed 'personal and business links' of some Bollywood personalities with 'Pakistanis and NRIs' having a track record of encouraging violence in Jammu and Kashmir.

Behl disagreed upon the statements and cleared that members of the organisation have no such link-ups with Pakistani personalities and there is "no room for any anti-national in the industry". Although the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a statement that says there are people who have deep state leanings, Behl assured that all the members and celebrities in the industry are very much "nationalistic and pro-Indian".

The theatre actor also made it clear that the organisation, CINTAA, is completely "nationalistic" and do not have any member who is an anti-Indian, especially after Uri, and Pathankot attack. "We are with the country, we support MHA. There is nothing above the law. As law-abiding citizens whatever MHA and our national agencies come with we will support that", he added.

Earlier, Jay Panda, BJP Vice-President, in his tweets urged "patriotic Bollywoodies" to renounce those Bollywood personalities who have 'personal and business' links with certain 'Pakistanis and NRIs'. Panda's allegations have come at a time when Bollywood is reeling from various scandals, ranging from nepotism to harassment, triggered by the demise of 'Kai Po Che' actor Sushant Singh Rajput. (ANI)