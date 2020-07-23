Left Menu
Development News Edition

No rooms for anti-national in our industry: Amit Behl, Chairperson, CINTAA

The Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) does not have any Pakistani member or anyone who has anti-nationalist feelings, clarified Amit Behl, senior joint secretary and chairperson of CINTAA.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-07-2020 12:57 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 12:57 IST
No rooms for anti-national in our industry: Amit Behl, Chairperson, CINTAA
Amit Behl, Senior joint secretary and Chairperson of CINTAA (file pic) . Image Credit: ANI

The Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) does not have any Pakistani member or anyone who has anti-nationalist feelings, clarified Amit Behl, senior joint secretary and chairperson of CINTAA. The statement came after BJP Vice-President Baijayant Jay Panda, who on Wednesday, claimed that he has come across threads on social media, which revealed 'personal and business links' of some Bollywood personalities with 'Pakistanis and NRIs' having a track record of encouraging violence in Jammu and Kashmir.

Behl disagreed upon the statements and cleared that members of the organisation have no such link-ups with Pakistani personalities and there is "no room for any anti-national in the industry". Although the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a statement that says there are people who have deep state leanings, Behl assured that all the members and celebrities in the industry are very much "nationalistic and pro-Indian".

The theatre actor also made it clear that the organisation, CINTAA, is completely "nationalistic" and do not have any member who is an anti-Indian, especially after Uri, and Pathankot attack. "We are with the country, we support MHA. There is nothing above the law. As law-abiding citizens whatever MHA and our national agencies come with we will support that", he added.

Earlier, Jay Panda, BJP Vice-President, in his tweets urged "patriotic Bollywoodies" to renounce those Bollywood personalities who have 'personal and business' links with certain 'Pakistanis and NRIs'. Panda's allegations have come at a time when Bollywood is reeling from various scandals, ranging from nepotism to harassment, triggered by the demise of 'Kai Po Che' actor Sushant Singh Rajput. (ANI)

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

84 test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu's Raj Bhawan

A total of 84 people, including security and fire service personnel, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Raj Bhawan here. Since a few persons who were staying in the Raj Bhawan showed symptoms, 147 persons were tested, out of which 84 were...

Water supply project would benefit 25 towns and 1700 villages in Manipur: P Modi

Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the water supply project in Manipur today through a video conference.Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister said that even as the country is fighting relentlessly against COVID-19, Eastern and ...

Rugby-Savea's heart pumping at possibility of Pasifika team

Ardie Savea does not want to think too far ahead but the Wellington Hurricanes loose forward says his heart is pumping at the thought of a Pacific Islands team possibly joining a revamped Super Rugby competition next year. Saveas Hurricanes...

Investigations ongoing at Glencore's Cape Town refinery after blast

Astron Energy, majority-owned by global commodities trader Glencore, said it was too early to say when full production at its 100,000 barrels per day Cape Town refinery would resume as investigations continue into the cause of an explosion ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020