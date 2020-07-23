ABBA to release five new songs, to go on tour in 2021

Iconic pop band ABBA will release five brand new tracks next year followed by a holographic tour. The group, formed in Sweden in 1972, have sold over 400 million albums in their career with includes all-time hits such as "Mamma Mia" , "Dancing Queen" , "Chiquitita" and "Super Trooper" among others.

In 2018, the Swedish quartet, comprising Bjorn Ulvaeus, Agnetha Faltskog, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, announced they will put out new material after 35 years. Initially, it was supposed to be only two songs but thanks to the gap between the original announcement, it will be worth the wait for ABBA fans.

The songs include the already announced "I Still Have Faith In You" and "Don't Shut Me Down", reported Deadline. The decision to go ahead with the ABBA avatar tour, in which all the members will appear as their younger selves, had an unexpected consequence.

"We all four felt that, after some 35 years, it could be fun to join forces again and go into the recording studio," said the band in a statement. "They photographed us from all possible angles, they made us grimace in front of cameras, they painted dots on our faces, they measured our heads. Apparently a cranium doesn't change with age the way the rest of your body falls apart," added Ulvaeus.

ABBA split in 1982 and reunited in 2016 at a private event marking the 50th anniversary of the first meeting between songwriters Ulvaeus and Andersson..