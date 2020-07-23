Left Menu
Tiffany Boone boards Hulu limited series 'Nine Perfect Strangers'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-07-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 15:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Actor Tiffany Boone, best known for her role as Mandy Lang in the TV series "The Following", has joined the cast of "Nine Perfect Strangers" set up at Hulu. Based on Liane Moriarty's 2018 novel of the same name, the drama recently scored a straight to series order from the streaming platform.

The story follows a group of city dwellers who attend a 10-day retreat at a health-and-wellness resort and don't know what is about to hit them. According to Deadline, Boone will play Delilah, an employee of the wellness resort, Tranquillum.

Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans, Manny Jacinto, Samara Weaving, Melvin Gregg, and Grace Van Patten also round the cast. The show will reunite Kidman with her "Big Little Lies" showrunner David E Kelley and executive producer Bruna Papandrea.

John Henry Butterworth is penning the series with Kelley and will also serve as co-showrunner. Kidman and McCarthy will also executive produce.

