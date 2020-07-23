Left Menu
Taylor Swift to release surprise eighth album 'Folklore' tonight

Fans of singer-songwriter Taylor Swift have a reason to rejoice as the musician on Thursday announced a surprise new album 'Folklore' which is set to be her eighth studio album.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 19:48 IST
Cover picture of Taylor Swift's upcoming album 'Folklore' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Fans of singer-songwriter Taylor Swift have a reason to rejoice as the musician on Thursday announced a surprise new album 'Folklore' which is set to be her eighth studio album. The 'You Belong With Me' singer took to social media to drop the first look of her upcoming album and made the grand announcement with a long note on the album.

The Grammy-winning musician began the announcement by stating most of the things that she had planned for the summer "didn't happen," except for the album which she will be dropping in "tonight at midnight." "Surprise. Tonight at midnight I'll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I've poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into," she wrote.

The 30-year-old musician further revealed that though she had recorded the music in "isolation," she had also collaborated with some musical heroes like Aaraon Dessner, Bon Iver and Jack Antonoff. "I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine; @aarondessner (who has co-written or produced 11 of the 16 songs), @boniver (who co-wrote and was kind enough to sing on one with me), William Bowery (who co-wrote two with me) and @jackantonoff (who is basically musical family at this point)," she wrote.

The 'Fearless' musician went on to describe in the note about how she has been waiting for the "perfect time" to release the album. "Before this year I probably would've overthought when to release this music at the 'perfect' time, but the times we're living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed," she wrote.

"My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That's the side of uncertainty I can get on board with. Love you guys so much," she added. In separate posts, Swift revealed that the standard edition of the album will have 16 songs, while the physical deluxe editions will come along with a bonus track - 'the lakes.'

"Folklore will have 16 songs on the standard edition, but the physical deluxe editions will include a bonus track called "the lakes." Because this is my 8th studio album, I made 8 deluxe CD editions and 8 deluxe vinyl editions that are available for one week. Each deluxe edition has unique covers, photos, and artwork. Available exclusively at taylorswift.com," she wrote. In a separate post, Swift announced that she will also be dropping the music video of the song 'Cardigan', as a part of the album tonight.

"The music video for "cardigan" will premiere tonight, which I wrote/directed. A million thank you's to my brilliant, bad ass video team - cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, producer Jil Hardin, executive producer Rebecca Skinner, AD Joe 'Oz' Osbourne, editor Chancler Haynes, special effects wizards David Lebensfeld & Grant Miller, and set designer Ethan Tobman," she wrote in the caption. The first look cover pictures of the album feature the Grammy-winning musician standing in the middle of the woods wearing a black-coloured overcoat.

The announcement of the new surprise album came as a treat to the fans of the singer who have been staying at home for a long time amidst the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

