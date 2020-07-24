Left Menu
'It will take every ounce of strength in me to watch you': Rhea Chakraborty ahead of 'Dil Bechara' premiere

With actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' is all set to release on Friday at 7.30 pm, his girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty said that it will take her a lot of courage to watch him in the film.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 17:37 IST
Poster of the film 'Dil Bechara' featuring late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The 'Jalebi' actor took to Instagram to share a poster of the flick and penned down a short note in remembrance of her beloved.

"It will take every ounce of strength in me to watch you. You are here with me, I know you are," she wrote in the caption. Chakraborty further termed, Sushant as the "hero" of her life and said that she will celebrate him and his love through the film.

"I will celebrate you and your love, The Hero of my life .. I know you will be watching this with us," she wrote. Fans of both the actors showered love on the post on Instagram. 'Dil Bechara' which has been adapted from John Green's famous novel 'The Fault In Our Stars' will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar.

The 'Kai Po Che!' actor was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

