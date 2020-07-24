Karisma Kapoor treats fans with stunning throwback picture from 'Rakshak'

Actor Karisma Kapoor on Friday treated her fans with a major throwback picture of herself from the sets of her 1996 released film 'Rakshak.' The 'Raja Hindustani' actor took to Instagram to share a stunning still featuring her from the song 'Sundara Sundara' from the film.

The throwback picture further features the 'Dil To Pagal Hai,' actor standing in the frame of a door kept at a beachside. In the caption, the 46-year-old actor asked her fans to guess the song using the picture as a hint which many of her fans including fashion designer Manish Malhotra and actor Athiya Shetty guessed correctly.

"Just a regular rainy afternoon. Any guesses which song this is from?? #flashbackfriday #guessinggam, " she wrote in the caption. In the picture, Kapoor is seen wearing a maroon coloured flared skirt which she paired up with a red coloured crop top and completed the look with a beaded hairdo. (ANI)