Billie Eilish to drop new track 'My Future' next week

Singer sensation Billie Eilish has announced that she will be releasing her new song next week. The 18-year-old singer shared the news in a post on Twitter, revealing that the track, "My Future", will be out on June 30.

"Billie Eilish – 'my future'. Out next Thursday," Eilish wrote in the post. The song is her first release since the official track of the upcoming James Bond movie "No Time to Die", which has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In January this year, Eilish had scripted history at the 2020 Grammy Awards when she took home the four biggest prizes for her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go'. The singer had won trophies for the best new artist, a record of the year, an album of the year and song of the year. She had also won the award for best pop vocal album, securing five of her six nominations.